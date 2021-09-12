Intersect Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. 5,163,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,405,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

