Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 159,862 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $763,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

