Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 508,311 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

