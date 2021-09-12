Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,894 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco by 180.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 240,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

