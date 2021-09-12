Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,211,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,736,582. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

