Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $97,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,227,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $376.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

