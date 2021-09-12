Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $79.75 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85.

