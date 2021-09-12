InvestDigital Market Cap Hits $272,275.66 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $272,275.66 and $58,518.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00158864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044254 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 113,561,650 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.