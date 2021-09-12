Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,117 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 419,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Invitae by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 361,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invitae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,732,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $31.17 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

