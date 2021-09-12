ION Market Capitalization Reaches $525,429.92 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $525,429.92 and approximately $269.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00134012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00582742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,650,837 coins and its circulating supply is 13,750,837 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

