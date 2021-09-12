IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Achieves $4.06 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $91.28 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

