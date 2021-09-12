IQeon Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and $304,410.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00151202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043908 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

