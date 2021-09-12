Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

