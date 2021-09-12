Iridium (IRD) Price Up 164% This Week

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded up 164% against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $672,285.63 and approximately $3,294.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00182012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,338.16 or 1.00207182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.92 or 0.07251554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.04 or 0.00926169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,436,126 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

