IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $158.81 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00074933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00131537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00183773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.07310440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,824.02 or 0.99812896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00968563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003044 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,037,351,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,863,432 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

