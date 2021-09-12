iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Decreased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,885. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.