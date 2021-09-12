iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $131.09. 477,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,771. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.