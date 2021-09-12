iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

