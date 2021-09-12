iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 673.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 545.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.