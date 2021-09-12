iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 53,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 103,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 561,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 116,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

