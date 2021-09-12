iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,066 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

