iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Position Lessened by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10,327.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 390,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $73.43.

