iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

