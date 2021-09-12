iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Advisor OS LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 806.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

