iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,242,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,776 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

