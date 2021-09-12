iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $112.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.