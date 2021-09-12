iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.