iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

EFV stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

