iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,081 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,380,000 after purchasing an additional 763,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after purchasing an additional 506,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

