iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 4.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.93. 542,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

