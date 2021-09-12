iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $135,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $288.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.