iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $64,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after buying an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.27. 842,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

