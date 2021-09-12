iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,108. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

