iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,603 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

