iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,179. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

