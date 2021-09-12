iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.51. 862,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average is $267.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.