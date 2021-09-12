iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $105,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.51. 862,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

