iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

