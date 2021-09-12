iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atria Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average of $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

