iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $155,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

