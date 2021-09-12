iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

ITB stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

