iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 140.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $247.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.20 and its 200-day moving average is $258.80. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

