ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

