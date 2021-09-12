Jarvis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $442,873.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

