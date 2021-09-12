JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.