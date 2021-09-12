Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.09. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

