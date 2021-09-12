Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $53,170.95 and approximately $6,166.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00164014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

