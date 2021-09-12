JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.36. 8,311,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,461,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

