Juggernaut (JGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00163467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.