JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.84 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.00 million and $2.84 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,136 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

